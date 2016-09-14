Sheffield's Design Awards has created 'The Peoples Choice Award' for this years competition.

Due to a record number of entries for the main award, the organizers will let the public decide which building is the best in the city.

73a Riverdale Road, Endcliffe

Twelve buildings made the shortlist for this years Design Award.

Here are the fourteen other projects that will make up the People's Choice Award. You can vote for your favourite by clicking here.

Parkway Fire Station, Sheffield Parkway

My Father's Heart, Broadfield

Heart of the Campus, SHU, Broomhall

135 Folds Lane, Beauchief

Howco Group, Carbrook

AMPTC, Waverley Innovation Centre

Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge

12 Abbey Croft, Beauchief

Sainsbury's, Wadasley Bridge

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Public vote to decide city's favourite building. Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...