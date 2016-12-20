PUB PROTOCOL: Inn etiquette explained to infrequent pub-goers

For some of us (we know who we are!) the pub is a regular refuge while others restrict tavern trips to this time of year alone.
From White Hart to Black Horse, King's Arms to Queen's Head, boozers will be besieged by irregular customers raising a tankard to toast season's greetings. All fine and shandy but occasional visitors to inner sanctum of the snug need to know their tap and spile from tut 'n' shive. There's tap room unwritten rules and regs to follow to prevent bitter recriminations by landlord and locals alike. To that end (soundtracked by Two Ronnies licensed premises medley) here's definitive 16-pint (sorry, point) guide to ensure, when it comes to customary code amid chasers and coolers, you prove to be best bar none. And, remember, it’s your round next!
BAR HUMBUG: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/everyone-hates-you-doncaster-town-centre-pub-issues-fun-warning-rules-to-awful-non-drinkers-this-christmas-1-8291025