Proud mum names lorry after fundraiser daughter

An Isle mum has recognised the amazing fundraising efforts of her 11-year-old daughter by naming a Nisa lorry after her as part of Nisa Retail’s 40th birthday celebrations.

Rebecca McKenna entered the competition to win the chance to give a lorry a name after seeing it on the Making a Difference Locally Facebook page back in May, nominating her daughter Brooke for her tireless fundraising efforts for local cancer support charity Team Verrico.

In just 18 months Brookefrom Owston Ferry, has raised over £10,000 for the charity from fundraisers including a Christmas fayre, 5k run, a Team Verrico camp out, bake sales and a sponsored walk over the Humber Bridge to name just a few, and was even named Team Verrico’s Young Fundraiser of the Year.

Brooke’s mum, Rebecca commented: “Brooke loves fundraising and gets a real sense of enjoyment out of helping other people.

“Having met some of the people Team Verrico supports she has seen and heard first-hand the difference that the charity makes to them, and this has really encouraged her to keep going, to keep raising money to help support them.

“Brooke’s very humble about it and doesn’t ask for any recognition – she just does it to help other people, so this lorry naming will be a way of celebrating everything she’s done.”

Brooke said she was “very excited” about having a lorry named after her and said it felt “amazing” to see her name on the vehicle.

Brooke watched excitedly alongside family members and the treasurer of Team Verrico, as her name was unveiled on the lorry outside the Nisa Local in Auckley last Thursday.

There was then one last surprise in store for Brooke as the Nisa store’s owner, Manjeet Dhaliwal presented her with a Making a Difference Locally cheque for £1,000 to Team Verrico.

Team Verrico treasurer, Jackie McHale was delighted to receive the cheque, adding: “Team Verrico is a volunteer charity - we only succeed in fulfilling our objectives through the efforts of our fundraisers who labour tirelessly to support our activities.

“It’s incredible to see a youngster like Brooke work so hard to make a difference. This extremely generous donation of £1,000 will support a family fighting cancer with a second opinion and 10 counselling sessions.”

The Name a Nisa Lorry initiative was launched as part of Nisa’s 40th anniversary celebrations and will see 40 lorries named after Nisa customers and their friends and family who were nominated via an online competition.