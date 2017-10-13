Project training volunteers to track climate change wins award

A project training volunteers to track the changes of climate change in the Peak District National Park has won the prestigious Park Protector Award.

The Community Science project is run by the Moors for the Future Partnership. The award, which is run by Campaign for National Parks, and the accompanying £2,000 grant, were presented at a parliamentary reception on 11 October 2017.

Sarah Proctor of the project said: “Moors for the Future Partnership’s Community Science team are delighted to have won the 2017 Park Protector Award and would like to thank Campaign for National Parks on behalf of our volunteers, partners and Heritage Lottery Fund, by whom the project is supported.

Enabling local communities and visitors to identify, record and monitor the wildlife of the internationally important blanket bog habitats in the Peak District National Park and South Pennines, is a great way to build and share our understanding of this landscape. This insight will help us better protect important habitats and species now and in the future. Winning this award will help us reach new volunteers and funders and allow us to buy more equipment to support our wildlife surveys, including monitoring otters, mink and water voles in and around the Park.”

The Explorers Club, received a highly commended award and an accompanying £500 grant towards its work. The Club engages whole families in conservation work in the North York Moors National Park.

John Showell, chair of the Ramblers Holiday Charitable Trust, the sponsors of the competition, said: “This year’s Park Protector Award once again demonstrates the huge number of high quality projects dedicated to enhancing the environment of the beautiful National Parks. The Community Science project and the Explorers Club are both well-deserved winners, which are each making a big difference to their National Parks.”

Caroline Quentin, president of Campaign for National Parks said: “National Parks are important, inspirational national assets that require dedication and support at this time of great national uncertainty to make sure they flourish in the future. The Park Protector Award celebrates those projects that are committed to securing a bright future for their National Parks.”