Professional orchestra brings giant inflatable venue as part of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ tour

Professional orchestra, Sinfonia Viva, is set to bring their giant inflatable venue to Scunthorpe’s Church Square on 19 and 20 June as part of their ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ tour.

The unique 195m2 venue will be spending two days in the town centre for a series of educational and community creative projects and performances to celebrate the orchestra’s 35th anniversary year.

On Monday 19 June, Sinfonia Viva will be working with local school groups, inviting them to meet the players and try out some of the orchestral instruments themselves.

Then in the evening, the Viva orchestra will be wowing audiences with a public performance – giving people an exclusive opportunity to enjoy high quality classical music in this unique auditorium.

On the tour’s second day in Scunthorpe, the giant purple venue will be handed over to North Lincolnshire Council and our partners for a celebration of home-grown North Lincolnshire talent.

Working with John Leggott College, North Lindsey College and the Humber UTC, the venue will again come to life with local schools invited for musical workshops, performances from community groups and a film festival, before a second evening performance, this time from local schools and groups.

Tickets for both evening performances will be available from Sinfonia Viva soon.

Over the two days, around the venue in Church Square, there will also be a marketplace event celebrating North Lincolnshire, with stalls and activities from the Library Service, 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, North Lincolnshire Museum, the colleges and many more.

Sinfonia Viva Chief Executive, Peter Helps, said: “This project will enable us to bring high quality cultural activity to areas we wouldn’t normally be able to reach, whilst at the same time celebrating local talent and showcasing valuable local artistic output.

“As an organisation, we are committed to creating meaningful musical experiences through performance and participation. This tour ensures we can significantly increase opportunities for people to experience the vibrant spectacle and personal value of a tailored, high quality cultural offer and to create a skills legacy for the future.”

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families and Learning at North Lincolnshire Council said: “We are so excited to have Sinfonia Viva visiting us for two days of fun, educational activities and exceptional music. Events like this help to ignite a passion for music and the arts in our children and young people.

“North Lincolnshire is home to hundreds of dance troupes, artists, bands and musicians so this is also a fantastic opportunity to come together, showcase our own creative talents and inspire future generations.”

The Cabinet of Curiosities tour has been made possible thanks to a £159,525 grant from Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring programme.

You can find out more details about Sinfonia Viva, and the Cabinet of Curiosities tour online at www.vivaorch.co.uk or by finding Sinfonia Viva on Facebook and Twitter.