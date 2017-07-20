Prince Charles LICKED on head by Doncaster couple's pet dog during Royal visit to Cornwall

This was the moment Prince Charles was LICKED on the forehead by a Doncaster couple's pet dog during a Royal visit to Cornwall.

The Prince was given a warm welcome to Cornwall by crowds who lined the streets for the walkabout - but playful pup Bella broke Royal protocol - by leaping forward at the engagement in Porthleven to give him a lick to the forehead.

The black Labrador puppy, owned by David and Alison Evans from Doncaster, was captured on camera - with Prince Charles laughing off the incident.

The Prince and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met Bella during their annual summer tour of Devon and Cornwall which comprises 12 engagements in three days.