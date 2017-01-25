Pride of the Isle awards to mark last event for the Vulcan

This weekend, Isle of Axholme based charity ‘Pride of the Isle’ will host its 2017 awards dinner at the Vulcan hanger, based near Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport.

The charity had to make the move to cope with ticket requests and an upscaling of event requirements.

The event which is on Saturday, January 28, will be hosted by TV’s Craig Philipps, and it will mark the last time the famous Vulcan will be viewed by the public before into the new hanger in 2018.

The Pride of the Isle charity, Awards night and dinner was founded in memory of Isle of Axholme youngster Alexander Strong, who died at the age of seven after battling a form of children's cancer.

The charity supports adults and children with cancer and the awards recognise people who have worked for the better of their community and people who have committed acts of bravery and kindness.

Before the event expansion, the Pride of Isle had raised in access of £15,000 but that was when they were previously selling out at 500 people and not nearly a 1000 expected this year.

Entertainment at the awards will be provided by Che Chesterman, Jay James, The Torn & Grace Bower.

A big part of the evening is allocated to the Inspirational awards, where guests will hear stories of nominated males, females and children before an award is presented to the winner by the sponsors of the charity as voted for by the public and followers of the charity prior to the event.

There will be several fundraising activities present including a silent auction with Lots including a 7 series BMW for the weekend, football memorabilia and weekend breaks, running alongside the charity’s very successful annual holiday draw for a week away in sunnier climes.

The charity encourages people not attending the dinner to contact them direct with any bids or entries in to the draw prior to the event.

Sheridan Smith, patron of the charity, will be taking time out of her busy schedule to show her support to the local Charity, sponsored by high street stores B&M and Co-Op and several local businesses including Lindholme Lakes, KAT Communications and Isle Design.

The non salaried charity is committed to supporting terminally ill adults and children, helping them and their families to create lifelong memories and providing children with disabilities, any equipment and/or treatment that will give an improvement to their lives.

Further information on the charity or event, and how you can get involved can be found on the charity website, www.prideoftheisle.co.uk or by contacting chairwoman of the committee, Leesa Sharpe.