Praise for have-a-go-heroes who tackled man 'waving a large knife' in a Sheffield street

Police have praised have-a-go-heroes who helped an off-duty police officer to tackle a man spotted 'waving a large knife' in the middle of a Sheffield street.

Police were called to Crookes, near Noah's Ark pub, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday after residents reported a man who was armed with a blade.

Terrified eye-witnesses reported seeing the man stopping traffic in the middle of the road and waving it around in front of himself.

Officers arrived on the scene but found that a group of residents and an off-duty police officer had already stepped in to arrest the man.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield North West Local Policing Team, has now praised members of the public for their actions.

She said: "There have been some good arrests and they are thanks to members of the public helping us.

"We started getting numerous calls about a male walking the street with a large knife. The calls kept coming and staff were able to attend to detain the male.

"This was not before members of the public and an off duty officer stepped in to detain the male.

"The knife was recovered and the male remains in custody at this time being processed."

In a separate incident, the team swooped to arrest two men on suspicion of burglary in Hillsborough at about 4pm the same day.

Members of the public had raised the alarm after seeing the duo acting suspiciously.