Power cut hits Rotherham properties

A power cut has hit around 10 properties in Rotherham.
The Northern Powergrid said homes in Kimberworth have been without power since late yesterday evening.
Staff are on site attempting to fix the problem.
A power cut has hit around 10 properties in Rotherham.
The Northern Powergrid said homes in Kimberworth have been without power since late yesterday evening.
Staff are on site attempting to fix the problem.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.