A power cut has hit more than 150 homes across South Yorkshire today.

The worst hit area is Greasbrough in Rotherham where 120 properties were plunged into darkness just after 9.30am this morning.

In addition, 30 homes in Laughton en le Morthen, also Rotherham, are also affected.

The power cut has also affected 10 properties in Netherthorpe, Sheffield.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.