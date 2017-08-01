Power cut hits 170 homes across South Yorkshire

A power cut has hit 170 homes across three parts of South Yorkshire today.

The worst affected area is Norton in Doncaster, where the lights went out on about 100 properties at 9.30am. The power is expected to be back on by 3pm today.

60 homes in Hoyland, Barnsley, are also affected with the power being knocked off at 9.30am. It is due to be returned by 4pm.

Around 10 properties in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, were also hit by the power cut at noon but the electricity is due back on by 3pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site trying to fix the problem.