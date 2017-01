A power cut is affecting about 100 homes and businesses in two areas of Sheffield.

The lights went out at 90 premises in Shirecliffe at 7.30am this morning and it is not expected to be back on until 7pm.

Meanwhile, about 10 properties are in darkness in Whirlow. It is expected to be fixed by 4pm.

The Northern Powergrid said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."