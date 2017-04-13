Popular Doncaster town centre pub to close down for refurbishment

A popular Doncaster town centre pub is to close down next month for a major refurbishment.

The Tut 'n' Shive in West Laith Gate will close its doors on May 2 and is expected to be closed for a fortnight.

The pub when it was a wine bar known as Joplin's.

A post on the pub's Facebook page stated: "As from Tuesday 2 May we will be closing our doors for approx two weeks while we have a refurbishment!

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused, keep an eye on our page for reopen date!"

The pub, a popular stopping off point for real ale enthusiasts and visiting football fans due to its proximity to the railway station, was formerly Joplin's, an upmarket wine bar before becoming the Tut while prior to that it was called The Spread Eagle.