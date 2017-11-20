Popular Doncaster pub closes down for refurbishment amid Facebook rumours

A popular Doncaster pub famed for its Sunday lunches has closed down for a major refurbishment - just weeks before Christmas.

Woodfield Farm, which attracts hundreds of customers for its carvery dinners every week, announced the shutdown on Facebook earlier this month - leaving some customers disappointed and sparking rumours surrounding the closure.

The bar and restaurant, on the Catesby Park near Lakeside wrote: "The pub is going to be closed for a week or so to allow us to install replacement ovens and carry out other work on site.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who was intending to visit us during this time. We have already notified those who had bookings with us. We will update you as soon as we have a reopening date."

It is understood the closure is part of a deep clean of the premises before the busy Christmas period.

However, some customers hit out at the sudden closure and took to the pub's Facebook page to voice their concerns.

Liam Amos wrote: "Something a little bit fishy here....... they wouldn’t have booked for a oven re install and not know when it will re open let alone it been over a weekend when they would be at their busiest????

Sophie Rose Abbott posted: "We had a table booked, turned up and your all of a sudden closed and having a new kitchen fitted without letting anybody know!? Thanks for that!!

Ivan Woodward wrote: "Rubbish - closed for a kitchen oven refit?? Definitely short notice means it's been closed down for another reason. Just be honest it will stop all the rumours that are going round ?????"

We have contacted owners Farmhouse Inns, part of the Greene King pub chain, for comment.