Pupils see £8.5m housing development taking shape

Doncaster pupils donned their hard hats and high-vis vests for a behind the scenes tour of a new £8.5 million pound housing development.

The Year 6 class from Denaby Main Primary Academy enjoyed a special tour around the Extra Care facility, located just off St. Nicholas Road.

As an Extra Care scheme, the new development will allow older people to live independently in their own flats, with care and support available on-site and a range of communal features such as a restaurant and hair salon.

During the visit, the 10-year-olds were given a behind-the-scenes tour from Keepmoat Regeneration Project Manager Gary Williams and were able to watch a digger in action.

Gary said: “By encouraging schoolchildren to visit our sites, we are able to express the importance of health and safety in the construction industry and hopefully inspire some students to become the next generation of construction talent.

“The children were very enthusiastic during the tour and it was lovely to hear some of them wanting to become builders when they’re older. They also had some very interesting questions to ask about the new development, and to finish it all off we let them keep their hard hats, which they were thrilled about.”

Keepmoat Regeneration, part of the ENGIE Group, is constructing the 72 apartments on behalf of Housing & Care 21.

The project will include 35 homes for affordable rent and 37 affordable shared ownership apartments catering for those aged 55 and over.

Emma Grainger, Housing & Care Manager for Extra Care Operations at Housing & Care 21, said: “Housing & Care 21 was pleased to welcome Doncaster children from Denaby Main Primary Academy to the site.

“The children really enjoyed their day and we are always happy to encourage and inspire builders and contractors of the future.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Equalities, said: “I am delighted work is progressing well and that young people are having the chance to see first-hand how a project like this is delivered. This much needed development will provide affordable accommodation together with care and support for those who will be living there.”

The development is on target to be completed in October 2018.