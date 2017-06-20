Pictures: How Doncaster market could look after major revamp next year

These pictures reveal how Doncaster's grade two listed wool market could look after a major planned revamp

Designs for the site have been unveiled today, as part of a plan to transform the historic market using over £3 million of Sheffield City Region Investment Fund cash.

An artists impression of the planned redeveloped Doncaster woolmarket during the day

Council officials say the aim is to transform the market area into a vibrant and bustling location all week long and into the evenings. They say recent research indicated residents and visitors to the borough backed the plans and would recommend the markets to their friends and family.

They believe the renovated Wool Market will become an attractive and welcoming destination providing a new and enhanced offer to retail traders and customers. The makeover will also enable the market to host more events, encouraging more people into the area.

Discussions have been held with the current market traders to share the new designs and provide them with information about the progress of the market development.

The final stall configuration is still to be determined, however over the past few months the plans have been further developed and enhanced to ensure the market is modernised and fit for the 21st century through this redevelopment.

An artists impression of the planned redeveloped Doncaster woolmarket at night.

Coun Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “It is great to see the progress being made to transform the market place. While the new designs retain the heritage of the Wool Market, they are a complete transformation from what we currently have.

"This inviting new space will allow the traders to diversify their product ranges as well as giving them the flexibility to open longer and into the evening. This will create an attractive proposition for customers helping draw more people back into Doncaster Market. We are working closely with the traders throughout this process and supporting them with this transition.

“When we launched our urban centre masterplan in November 2016 we said that there were a number of key projects we needed to deliver. The market place is one of those projects. We are making very good progress and work on the ground is anticipated to start in early 2018.

“As well as transforming the market place we are also working hard, with our partners, to transform the whole town centre. We have been delivering a number of key events that bring people into the town centre, supporting new businesses to set up and increasing the town centre cleaning regime. We are also working closely with South Yorkshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour ensuring there is more enforcement and a visible police presence.

"This is ongoing and we hope all residents and businesses will support us in this work to make Doncaster town centre a great place to visit, shop and explore.”

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is an excellent scheme which will bring widespread benefits, among them many jobs. At Sheffield City Region, we get things done in an honest, no-nonsense way. This is helping us to build a truly competitive centre of business excellence.”