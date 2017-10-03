New partnership supports armed forces personnel

Five councils, including one which looks after the Isle, have joined forces to strengthen the area’s local Armed Forces Covenants, which support those who are serving, veterans and their families.

Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, North Lincolnshire Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council have secured £480,000 funding from the Ministry of Defence to form a Sub Regional Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

The funding will enable the local authorities to share good practice, develop training packages and working together to improve the support available for armed forces veterans and their families.

The sub regional partnership will be chaired by Lieutenant Colonel Allan Hinton from 150 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps.

Lt Col Hinton said: “The formation of this partnership will ensure a standardised approach across five local authority areas – all of which have existing and historical connections to the armed forces.

“As the community engagement lead for the region, I will be keen to see the partnership delivering on the commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure that all those who serve our country, past and present, as well as their families, receive the support they deserve.”

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This partnership will ensure that those who serve or have served in the armed forces and their families get the support they need.

“By working together with the four other local authorities it will open up more opportunities.

“The £480,000 secured from the government will help us deliver the commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant and highlight the services and support available, whether this is health and wellbeing or help getting back into work.”

Tracy Harsley from Hull City Council, which is leading on the partnership, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in securing this funding; it will make a significant contribution.

“The partnership’s work will focus on highlighting services and support available, the creation of a shared training programme that looks at areas like mental health and identifying any gaps in services.”

Each of the five local authorities has nominated a champion to support the project and help move it forward.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a Government initiative that pledges that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, will be treated with fairness and respect in the community, economy and society.

Support is provided in areas including:

education and family wellbeing

having a home

starting a new career

access to healthcare

financial assistance

discounted services

Mayor Ros Jones from Doncaster Council said: “We are delighted to be working with the other four authorities in securing this fund.

“We are incredibly proud of our Armed Forces Community including veterans and their families, who make sacrifices on our behalf to ensure our continued freedom.

“It is one of my priorities to ensure that our veterans have access to the support and care they need and deserve.”

Councillor Ray Oxby, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “North East Lincolnshire has a rich military heritage and our Armed Forces Day celebrations draw in thousands of people each year to show their support for servicemen and women.

“We’re committed to supporting our current and ex-armed forces members and their families throughout their lives.

“This partnership is incredibly valuable because by working together we can ensure that no service personnel or veterans miss out on the support available to them within our borough.

“It is right that the strength and commitment of those that have served and are still serving in our Armed Forces is publicly recognised and that they are given our continuous support.”

For further information about the Armed Forces Covenant visit the dedicated website www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk