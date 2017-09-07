MP meets with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss transport in the north

Discussing issues about expanding trade and opening up markets in the European Union was Isle MP Andrew Percy when he paid a visit to the Prime Minister.

Mr Percy had a one-on-one meeting with Theresa May on his return to Parliament after the summer recess.

They discussed a range of topics including international trade, issues that arose following the recent election and transport in the north.

Commenting, he said: “It was great meeting with the Prime Minister following the summer recess. We had a really good discussion on a number of issues including how we can improve and expand trade, and how we can open up markets outside of the EU, which is especially important for Humber businesses.”

He added: “We also had a chat about some issues that came up in the recent election and, most importantly, we had a quick word on transport infrastructure in the north. I also attended further meetings with the Transport Secretary later that day as I continue my campaign for local transport improvements.”

Mr Percy was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for the Northern Powerhouse) in 2016 and served in this role until June 2017.