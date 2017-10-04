Government proposals could see Doncaster miss out on new homes

Legislation that could see Doncaster miss out on vital new homes needed to boost the local economy has taken a significant step forward.

The Government wants to change the way housing needs for local authority areas are calculated. It’s these numbers that determine how many new homes are given the go-ahead by local authorities.

Analysis of the proposals by planning consultancy Barton Willmore shows Doncaster’s estimated housing need would be reduced by as many as 330 homes a year.

The analysis suggests there is a north-south divide as London and regions in the South would see significant increases in housing need.

Barton Willmore previously warned of the problem in Spring and now the Government has moved forward, with Communities Secretary Sajid Javid launching a consultation on the proposals.

He claimed the changes would “cut unnecessarily complex and lengthy debates that can delay housebuilding”.

However, James Hall, partner at Barton Willmore, says the move could hamper sustainable growth not only in Doncaster, but across Yorkshire and the Humber.

James explained: “The new methodology put forward by Mr Javid and the Department for Communities and Local Government may mean more homes for the country overall, but it could prove to be severely detrimental to places such as Doncaster, and the wider Yorkshire and the Humber region.

“Housing growth is a key stimulator of economic growth, and Yorkshire and the Humber local authorities need new homes to make this a reality.

“We will continue working with the public sectors in partnership as the implications of this centrally imposed position from government is further considered.”