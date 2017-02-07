Debate: Doncaster MP takes battle against HS2 plan to Parliament

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband last night took the battle against proposals to take HS2 through Doncaster to Parliament.

As the we went to press last night, a special debate into the controversial proposals was due to be opening in the House of Commons.

Mr Miliband, the MP for Doncaster North, is opposing plans to reroute the project through Mexborough and nearby villages.

He believes it should revert to the original Meadowhall route, rather than taking a line which would involve the demolition of a Doncaster estate.

The debate was held last night, with Transport Minister Andrew Jones responding for the Government.

Mr Miliband was due to tell MPs: “This debate is about taking the fight for my constituents and South Yorkshire into Parliament.

“It is also about the Government hearing directly about why the new HS2 route is just wrong.

“Not only for the people of Doncaster, but wrong too for people in Rotherham, Barnsley and even in Sheffield.

“It is worse for jobs, worse for connectivity and worse for value for money.

“They should think again.”

Dearne MP John Healey, and Rother Valley MP Kevin Barron were also due to speak.

The MPs are concerned over plans for a proposed route which would take trains through the Dearne Valley, and would mean the demolition of the housing Shimmer estate in Mexborough.

The proposed HS2 route, announced in July, if it got the go-ahead would go from Bramley in Rotherham, through The Shimmer Estate in Mexborough, before heading out to Barnburgh, Hickleton, Hooton Pagnall, Clayton, Frickley and Crofton in Wakefield.

The suggested route replaced an earlier plan which would have seen the line go via Meadowhall, with a station there.

Three Doncaster sites are on a shortlist for a proposed HS2 South Yorkshire parkway station.

They are among eight options which are under consideration by bosses who are looking at the High Speed rail link through the county.

Mexborough, Hickleton and Clayton are included in the shortlist of eight sites.

Also on the list are Bramley, Wales and Hooton Roberts in Rotherham, and Fiztwilliam and Hemsworth in West Yorkshire.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has also spoken out against the planned Dearne Valley route.

Consultation is still ongoing on the scheme.

Residents can have their say by:

* Using the dedicated online response form at HS2 Phase 2B

* Emailing a response to route2b@dialoguebydesign.co.uk

* By post by writing to FREEPOST HS2 phase 2B route refinement consultation.

Additionally in Barnburgh and Harlington there is a printed form to complete, available from the Harlington shop, the Chemist in Barnburgh, The Harlington Inn or The Crown, Barnburgh, where they can also be handed in. Deadline to do this is no later than March 1 - to allow time for posting.

For people responding directly to HS2, the final deadline is March 9.