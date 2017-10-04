Celebration of black people and ethnic minorities in Doncaster

St Leger Homes of Doncaster is today marking Black History Month by encouraging more tenants from Black and Minority Ethnic backgrounds to get involved with the work of the organisation.

It’s thirty years since Black History Month began in the UK, celebrating the contribution and history of black people across society.

In this anniversary year, the award-winning local housing provider, which maintains over 20,000 homes for Doncaster Council, is calling for more Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) people in Doncaster to get involved with its extensive engagement work – ensuring that services are structured for the needs of all individuals locally.

There is a BME TARA (Tenants and Residents Association) dedicated to listening to the views of BME people, that meets on the last Thursday of the month at the Quaker Meeting House, Oxford Place, off St James Street, Doncaster, DN1 3RH where all are welcome.

Paul Tanney, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “We are proud of the contribution that black tenants make to our communities on a daily basis. It is important that we actively listen to the experiences and expectations of all our tenants, regardless of background, so we can tailor our services to meet individual needs.

“As Black History Month celebrates thirty years in the UK, we want to encourage all tenants from Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) backgrounds to get more involved with our work – and improve the services we deliver.”

For more information on how to get involved in the work of St Leger Homes, please click here to read the Menu of Involvement: https://www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/getinvolved/customer-involvement-team/menu-of-involvement/

There are many opportunities for people to take part – for example, through attending consultation events, focus groups, joining in with our reality checking, mystery shopping or by simply completing a questionnaire – and customers can earn points and vouchers by being involved.