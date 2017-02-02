A £30 million new Doncaster housing scheme to be revealed

Home hunters in Doncaster are being urged to attend an exclusive preview day on Saturday, February 11, for a first glimpse at development plans for a £30 million new housing scheme.

The housing and community regeneration specialist, Keepmoat, has recently started work on The Springs development in the village of Askern.

The housing development is aimed at providing a selection of modern two, three and four bedroom homes and at Saturday’s launch there will not only be a showcase of plans but also a range of exclusive offers.

Keepmoat will host a preview day for prospective buyers and local residents, which will give a comprehensive insight into the new development, including the house types there are and also what the prices of properties are.

Visitors to the exclusive showing will also be given access to offers, including free carpets and vinyls, as well as a range of white goods on selected plots.

Doncaster based Keepmoat, has several new housing developments being built in the area and The Springs will add to the firm’s commitment to Doncaster.

This not only includes delivering much-needed new homes to the region, but also investing in the wider area.

Several employment and training opportunities will be offered to the local community throughout the build process.

These will include apprenticeship vacancies, partnerships with local colleges and also local schools, resourcing of local supply chains and consultations with residents.

Regional managing director for Keepmoat in Yorkshire, Mark Knight, said: “Now that work has officially begun on site, our attention turns towards engaging with surrounding communities to ensure our end product is a development built firmly with the needs of residents in mind.”

He added: “We will also endeavour as part of this process to source as much local labour as possible throughout the build, as well as encouraging others to get into the industry through apprenticeship schemes and also through work experience prospects.

“It is this approach that forms the crucial factor in the success of our developments, and it also brings us continually closer to our vision of building communities and transforming lives. “

He further added: “I would urge anybody that is interested in The Springs, to visit our open day on Saturday, where we will have a full team on-hand to answer any queries people may have.”

The preview day is being held at Owston Lodge on Doncaster Road, between 10am-4pm.

The Springs is due to open its sales centre and show homes to the public in April of this year.

For more information regarding Keepmoat, people can visit the Keepmoat.com website.