Police seize stolen quad bike at Doncaster quarry

A stolen quad bike was seized by police at Conisbrough Quarry.

The site has long been a hot spot for nuisance off-road motorbike use and officers seized the machine during an operation on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Following some checks by one of our vehicle examiners it has been identified as being stolen from Market Rasen, Lincolnshire in 2013."

No details were given about arrests made.