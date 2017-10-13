Police seize stolen quad bike at Doncaster quarry

A stolen quad bike was seized by police at Conisbrough Quarry.
The site has long been a hot spot for nuisance off-road motorbike use and officers seized the machine during an operation on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Following some checks by one of our vehicle examiners it has been identified as being stolen from Market Rasen, Lincolnshire in 2013."
No details were given about arrests made.
