Police probe into South Yorkshire road smash which killed young mum Megan Borrows continues

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal road accident which claimed the life of a young mum.

Megan Borrows, 24, died when the car she was a passenger in collided with parked vehicles in Rotherham last week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision on Kimberworth Road at 2.30am on June 8.

A statement said: "Three people, two 22-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, were arrested last week on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

The 22-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the collision has since been released from hospital.

Officers believe they have traced the driver of the vehicle, but continue to appeal for information about the collision.

A grey MG ZS is reported to have been involved in the collision near to the junction with Psalters Lane.

Witnesses who may have seen the collision, or the vehicle prior to the collision on Thursday, are asked to contact police on 101 or through enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 76 of 8 June 2017.