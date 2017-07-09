Police locate missing South Yorkshire teenager

A South Yorkshire teenager who went missing twice in three days has been found safe and well.

Dajana Zigova, aged 16, first went missing from her home in Rotherham on Saturday, July 1 and was found on Monday, July 4.

But later that same day she went missing, this time from Sheffield where she was last seen. She was found today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Sixteen-year-old Dajana Zigova, who was reported missing from Sheffield, has been found safe and well. Thanks for helping by sharing our appeal."