Police issue wet weather warning after accident on Doncaster motorway

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists travelling in wet conditions, following a collision on a Doncaster stretch of motorway last night.

The collision occurred between junction 37-36 of the A1 Doncaster at around 9.30pm, and led to lane closures in the area while recovery work took place.

One person is believed to have sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Following the crash, South Yorkshire Police have now issued a warning to motorists travelling in wet conditions.

Speaking on Twitter, a police spokesman said: "Wet roads means slow down! #noregrets