Police in Doncaster are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman.

Shelly Farrow, aged 32, was last seen near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 8pm on Thursday, April 13.

She is described as being of an athletic build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms with red stripes.

Anyone who has seen Shelly or know where she is should call 101 quoting incident number 1330 of April 13, 2017.