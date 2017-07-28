Police crackdown on high-speed reckless drivers in Sheffield suburb

Police took action to crackdown on speeding drivers following a number of concerns raised by residents in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers from the South East Local Policing Team conducted speed checks yesterday along Southway and Shortbrook Road in Westfield following concerns about dangerous and reckless driving.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Several vehicles were recorded driving at high speeds and the registered keepers will be receiving warning ad advisory letters in the post.

"We like to issue fair warning and advice in the first instance to educate drivers around their manner of driving.

"Further locations will be checked over the coming weeks."