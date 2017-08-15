Police cordon off streets as wanted man takes to roof to evade capture

Police have sealed off residential streets this morning after a wanted man took to the roof of a house to evade capture.

Police said tht Kyle Ferguson has taken to the roof of a property in the Salisbury Close area of Scunthorpe with a police operation underway.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are currently in the Salisbury Close area of Scunthorpe where wanted man, Kyle Ferguson, has taken to the roof of a house to evade capture.

"We can assure the public and residents that we have their safety first and foremost in our minds and as such have established a cordon which affects Plymouth Road, Bristol Road, West Common Lane and Salisbury Close.

"Extra police patrols are in the vicinity to provide reassurance to local residents and we would ask that if anyone has any concerns that they talk to any one of our officers, we are there to help you.

"We would like to extend our thanks for the support shown by the residents during this operation and that we fully understand the inconvenience this type of incident creates, we want to reassure the community that we intend to resolve this at the earliest and safest opportunity.

"We are meeting with local authority representatives and local community groups later today to provide further support and reassurance to the community.

"The cordon in place will cause travel disruption in the locality and would ask people to avoid the area."