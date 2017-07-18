Police concerned for missing Leeds woman with links to Sheffield

Police are appealing for information to trace a 21-year-old Leeds woman who has gone missing.

Cheryl Manor, from Burmantofts, was reported missing on July 12 and police are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as a black female, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with long black plaited hair.

She has links to the Sheffield area and South Yorkshire.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 892 of July 17.