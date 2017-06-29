Police close Doncaster bar following 'serious incident'

Doncaster police have issued a town centre bar with a three-month closure order in the wake of a serious incident that took place there, it was confirmed this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Doncaster Central Local Policing Team said the order had been issued to Shooters Bar on Silver Street, as part of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Speaking on Twitter, the spokesman said: "3 months closure order for Doncaster Town Centre bar SHOOTERS on Silver ST due to serious incident at wkend #syp #doncaster #communitysafety."

South Yorkshire Police have not yet provided details of the 'serious incident,' and have been contacted for more information.

Shooters describes itself as 'the only shot bar in Doncaster', and is open from 8pm-2am except for Mondays and Wednesdays when it is closed.

Shooters have also been contacted for a comment.

In order for a closure order to be granted, magistrates' must be satisfied that one of the following sets of criteria have been met:

- that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

- that the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

- that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises,

Three months is the maximum length an establishment can be closed for as part of the act, however the police and/or local authority can apply for it to be extended up to a maximum of six months if it is deemed appropriate for them to do so.