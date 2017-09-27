Police chase stolen car through Doncaster village

Police led a chase for a stolen car through a Doncaster village - but the driver still managed to get away.

Officers pursued the silver Mini Cooper through Stainforth on Sunday, September 17, at 11.15pm.

Police are now appealing for information about the driver after they evaded capture.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Following a pursuit in and around the Stainforth area of Doncaster, officers lost sight of the Mini. An extensive search of the area was conducted, however they were unable to locate the driver.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is asked to please report it via 101 quoting incident number 1069 of 17 September."