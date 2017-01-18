Plea to find budding scientist, eight, who sent letter Sheffield university professor

Staff at Sheffield University are seeking help to find a budding scientist who wrote an letter to a professor.

Aisha, aged eight, wrote a letter to bird expert Professor Tim Birkhead but forgot to include her address.

In it she asks questions about various animals, including what do reindeers eat and do sharks eat angelfish?

Prof Birkhead wants to reply but needs Aisha's address, which she didn't include in her letter.

A search is now on to track down Aisha so she can get the answers to her questions.