Plans for 'asylum seeker and refugee welcome centre' in Sheffield

Plans have been revealed to create a welcome centre for asylum seekers and refugees in Sheffield city centre.

The council-backed City of Sanctuary Sheffield organisation is launching an appeal tonight to raise £50, 000 for the scheme.

Project leaders said they have identified a need for the facility following the closure of the Northern Refugee Centre in January 2016, which had helped refugees in the city for more than 30 years.

The organisation is launching a fundraising appeal at a public meeting at Victoria Hall Methodist Church in the city centre from 6pm to 8pm.

In a statement on their website, the group said: "The development has been coordinated by partners including ASSIST, British Red Cross, Citizens Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield and City of Sanctuary Sheffield.

"A suitable premises has become available and COSS is pulling together a bid, which involves raising around £50, 000 to secure the lease and fit it out for the first phase of use."

More than 1, 100 refugees have been given a home in Sheffield since 2004.