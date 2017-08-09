PLANNING: Find out what’s happening in your street

These are the most recent applications received for the Isle and surrounding area by North Lincolnshire Council.

Application to undertake a four metre crown lift and other pruning works to an oak tree and fell a horse chestnut tree both within and protected by The Rein, Westwoodside, by Rebecca Boulding of the same address.

To erect a two storey, detached four bedroom dwelling at 1 Poplar Crescent, Althorpe, by Paul Kirk of Keble Consulting Limited.

Listed building consent to replace existing external windows and doors at 11A High Street, Crowle, by James Hufton, The Hollies, Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

To erect a single storey rear extension at 34 Old Village Street, Gunness, by Mr and Mrs Priest of the same address.

To erect an agricultural storage building at field no. 7478, access track off North Street, West Butterwick by Coggon, Coggon Brothers Ltd, Mill Farm, West Butterwick.

For a change of use from B1 light industrial to D2 assembly and leisure for use as a community youth hub at former factory, adjacent to 33 High Street, Haxey, by Paul Taylor, Haxey Parochial Church Council (St Nicholas’ Church), Kingsway House, 5 Church Street, Haxey.

Application for a non-material amendment to PA/2016/309 for an additional first floor window to west elevation at Hornprice House, High Street, Belton, by Dennis Pollard of the same address.

To erect a rear single storey extension to create annexe at 69 High Street, Haxey, by Mr and Mrs Dodson of the same address.

To install two non-frosted roof windows at 51 Burnham Road, Epworth, by Andrew Maywood of the same address.

Application for a non-material amendment to PA/2016/445 namely to replace wooden garage door with French doors at Corner House, High Street, Wroot, by Grant Mockler of the same address.

To erect pitched roof over previously approved flat roof single-storey at 5 Shires Close, Epworth, by Yusef Salama of the same address.

To apply colour render to all elevations - amended description - at 68 West End Road, Epworth, by Marc Dalla-Riva of the same address.

To erect a two-storey extension at The Smithy, Green Lane, Westgate, Belton, by Andrew Roberts of the same address.