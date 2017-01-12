PICTURES: What did Sheffield's infamous City Sauna look like before it became a brothel?

It has become an unlikely TV star after an eye-opening TV documentary opened up the world of Sheffield's City Sauna to a nationwide TV audience.

The recent Channel 4 documentary A Very British Brothel introduced millions of viewers to a world where girls have sex up to 15 times a day,punters rolling around in 69p tins of custard and grown men dressed in nappies for sexual thrills.

The Norfolk Arms dates from 1830.

But the landmark building on Attercliffe Road with its blacked out windows and a familiar sight to travellers entering the city by train actually began life as a pub nearly 200 years ago.

The Norfolk Arms, as it was previously known, first opened its doors in 1830 and when the Industrial Revolution hit Sheffield, workers from nearby factories, foundries and steel works crowded into the bar to slake their thirsts.

As one of these pictures shows, the pub was towered over by the Tempered Spring Company behind - and no doubt many workers made it their favoured watering hole.

The Tetleys house, situated at 160 Attercliffe Road, closed in the mid 1980s and operated under several names as a massage parlour before finally settling on City Sauna.

It has now become nationally famous since two documentaries showing off the secret world inside the closed doors of the building, which is run by mother and daughter team Kath and Jenni.

The programme revealed tales of girls who roll with clients in custard.