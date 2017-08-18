PICTURES: Team Verrico hosts festival-style camp-out at Clampit Creek

Isle-based charity Team Verrico held its first festival-style camp-out at Clampit Creek in Haxey over two days to raise cash for cancer victims.
Families, and particularly single-parent families, went along to chill out and enjoy live music, fun activities, camp fires and fresh air.
Music was provided by folk and blues band Momma’s Days are Done while artists Steffi Wulf and Tom Parker performed fire-spinning and slack-lining - a balance act that guests had the opportunity to try out themselves.
Team Verrico gave a huge thanks to all those who volunteered at, and attended, the camp.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.