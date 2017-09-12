PICTURES: Still Open All Hours filming gets underway in Doncaster - but not at Arkwright's shop

Filming for the new series of Still Open All Hours has got under way in Doncaster - but not at Arkwright's famous corner shop in Balby.

Although set designers and production crews spent the weekend transforming the Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue into the cluttered emporium once more, cameras started rolling yesterday in Bawtry.

The bike used in filming. (Photo: Dr Ihsan Khaliq).

Scenes for the new series were shot outside Bawtry Dental Aesthetic and Implant Clinic in the town and show Leroy, actor James Baxter, riding a traditional shop bike through the streets.

Filming at Arkwright's shop is due to take place over the next two weeks, as crews get exterior shots in the can, although bosses are remaining tight-lipped about filming schedules in a bid to deter fans from descending on the set.

Star Sir David Jason confirmed a fourth series earlier this year and filming of previous series has always taken place in September.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.

The new series has once again been written by Doncaster-based TV scriptwriter Roy Clarke who also penned Last Of The Summer Wine.

Joining Sir David for the new season are expected to be returning cast members including Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, James Baxter, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

A sequel to Open All Hours, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned and the show has now reached four series.