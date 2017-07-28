PICTURES: South Yorkshire residents evacuated from homes after bungalow goes up in flames

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a bungalow went up in flames.

The blaze quickly spread through the property on Haythorne Way, Swinton in Rotherham and at its height five fire engines from across South Yorkshire were called to deal with the incident.

Firefighters at the scene.

The flames engulfed the roof of the home causing firefighters to become concerned for residents in neighbouring properties.

Several people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to battle the flames using hose reel jets. Crews from Doncaster, Dearne, Rotherham, Edlington and Maltby stations were called to the scene at 2.20pm yesterday and they remained there until about 8pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the occupants were "all accounted for" and it is believed they did not require hospital treatment.

Crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and is under investigation.