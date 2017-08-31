Pictures reveal shocking scene as burglars ransack well known Doncaster bike store

This was the scene which confronted a Doncaster bike shop owner after thieves ransacked his Doncaster shop today.

Thousands of pounds worth of bikes were stolen in the raid at the Hudson's Cycles store on King Avenue in Rossington in the early hours of the morning, causing major damage to the shop.

Hudson's Cycle. Picture: Google Maps

Shop owner Mike Nowell arrived for work this morning to find damage to the ceiling where someone had broken in through the roof.

He said: "Most of my stock has gone, and there is a hole in the roof. They have taken about 13 bikes."

Mr Nowell does not expect to be able to open again this week because of the extent of the damage, and is hoping to be back open again next week.

He said: "I'm not gong to be able to open for a while because of the damage to the roof, and because they stole the till.

"They could not get in through steel doors at the back, so it seems they came in through the roof.

"I think we were targeted, because they took the most expensive bikes."

Mr Rowell is a former soldier who served in Bosnia, and a former cycle enthusiast who was getting back into his hobby. He has run the shop since taking it over from its previous owner last year. The shop has been trading on its site in Rossington for 23 years.

The 37-year-old added: "I feel shocked. I came in and I was confronted with a big hole in he roof. I couldn't believe it."

Police attended the scene and carried out investigations.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating after a bike shop was broken into in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 31 August).

"At around 12.05am it is reported that Hudsons Cycles in King Avenue, Rossington, was broken into and a large amount of stock taken.



"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 5 of 31 August 2017."