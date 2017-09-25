Pictures released after Doncaster fishing tackle raid

Police are tracing these men in connection with a burglary at a fishing tackle shop in Doncaster.
Raiders broke into Jonah's Fishing Tackle on Top Road, Barnby Dun, between Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, and stole a quantity of equipment.
Police recovered an old Sony Ericsson mobile phone from the scene that contained photos of individuals officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise anyone pictured here? Did you see or hear anything suspicious at the time of the suspected break-in?
"Please call 101 quoting incident number 253 of 2 September 2017.
"Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously to pass on information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111."
