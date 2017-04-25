PICTURES: Red Arrows stage Doncaster flypast

The world famous Red Arrows have flown over Doncaster this morning.

The RAF's legendary aerobatic display team swooped over Robin Hood Airport at around 9.15am as part of a practice run ahead of this year's display season.

The aircraft were seen from all over Doncaster. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

The distinctive red aircraft were spotted and seen all over Doncaster, with many enthusiasts heading to the airport to watch the flypast while others simply looked on from their gardens or homes.

Flying in formation, the pilots also released their famous smoke trails as they soared in the skies over the town.

The planes took off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire for a 40-minute sortie across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire before returning to base.