PICTURES: New arrivals in Lemur Woods at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has welcomed two new arrivals into Lemur Woods – just two weeks after the troop of 13 ring-tailed lemurs moved into their purpose built new house.

Rangers were surprised when Humbug gave birth to the twins out in the reserve in Doncaster on Sunday, April 2.

The new arrivals.

Primate ranger Colin Northcott said: "Humbug is an experienced mum and has had 11 babies previously here at the park over the years. She has always previously given birth during the night, but obviously felt very comfortable and relaxed here in Lemur Woods.

"The babies are doing well – they cling on to their mum while she moves around and even jumps through the trees so it is quite an adventurous start to life."

The troop of 15 lemurs includes father Tink. In the wild, a troop of ring-tailed lemurs would probably be around 7-18 strong. The ring-tailed lemur is found in Madagascar and is one of 110 species of lemur found on the island, which is the only location in the world where lemurs are found.

Park rangers said the ring-tailed lemur is considered to be one of the most intelligent of the lemur species. They are named because of their striking black and white ringed tail which they use to help balance when they are leaping through the tree tops and which they also use to communicate.

The lemurs.