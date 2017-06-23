PICTURES: Major South Yorkshire road closed after mystery chemical is discovered

The discovery of a mystery chemical - found leaking from containers - forced the closed of a major South Yorkshire road earlier today.

Firefighters from Aston, Central, Birley Moor and Parkway stations and a specialist police team was called to the scene on the A57 near Todwick in Rotherham at 8am.

Testing the chemical.

Firefighters wore protective masks as they tested the chemical, which had spilled out into the side of the road.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Officers worked to identify the chemicals before declaring the scene safe."

The road was closed as a precaution before emergency services left the scene at about 10.30am. The spokesperson did not state what the chemical was.

The containers.