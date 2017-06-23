Search

PICTURES: I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt films new series of TV dating show Streetmate in Sheffield

Scarlett Moffatt filming Streetmate in Sheffield.

Scarlett Moffatt filming Streetmate in Sheffield.

I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt has taken to the streets of Sheffield this morning to film a new series of TV dating show Streetmate.

The 26-year-old Queen Of The Jungle was out and about on The Moor, seeking out Sheffield singletons to appear on the show, which will be aired later this year.

Streetmate is a show where single people are matched on the streets with people being picked at random to enjoy a date.

The bubbly TV star is fronting the reboot of the on-the-spot dating show that helped launch the career of Davina McCall back in the 90s.

She has already filmed episodes in Cheltenham and Bristol and on Instagram she posted: "Streetmate filming this week was amazing. Match-made in Bristol & Cheltenham. Thanks to everyone for making my first show presenting on my own a one to remember.”

And she tweeted shortly after her work on the show began: “I’m hoping when I present Streetmate I can find a date for myself… forgot what it’s like to interact with the opposite sex”

TV production company Tiger Aspect announced a search for local people to take part in the Channel 4 show earlier this year.