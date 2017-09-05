PICTURES: Heartbreak as arsonists are blamed for torching Doncaster horse stables

A horse stables owner has been left 'devastated' after an alleged arson attack.

Residents said the stables in Thorne, Doncaster, were deliberately set alight at about 10pm on Monday, September 4.

The stables go up in smoke.

Fortunately the horses were out in the field at the time of the blaze but a friend of the owner - who sent in these pictures - said the blaze wreaked havoc on the site.

Jenni O' Donnell said: "It was luckily the horses were out in the field and not in the stables.

"Firefighters got there around 10.20pm but by then there was nothing left to salvage.

"She has lost all feed buckets, hay nets, rugs, water tanks and the stables as well as a caravan.

The remains of the stables.

"As you can imagine she is devastated especially as we are coming into the bad weather and she has an old horse that needs standing.

"Now she will have to build everything from scratch."

We have asked for contact details for the owner and are waiting for a reply.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have also been contacted for comment.