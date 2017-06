Hundreds of visitors gathered to enjoy some fun in the sun at the Heeley Festival today.

There was something for everyone as youngsters were kept entertained by a range of attractions including a juggler and balloon making.

Pictured from Balloon Buddies is Lindsay Brittain.

Meanwhile, there was music and a beer tent for adults.

Photographer Christ Etchells was there to capture the action.

Pictured from Regather Veg Boxes are Fran Humphries and Clem Bonneau.