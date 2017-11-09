PICTURES: Frozen in time - eerie glimpse inside Doncaster's abandoned Register Office

It was where thousands of couples in Doncaster got married - but this is the sad state of the town's abandoned register office today.

The building, in Elmfield Park, which only opened in the 1980s, closed earlier this year - and these eerie pictures, which were captured on Instagram by a user called UrbexDoncaster and which have been shared with us, show how the building, has quickly deteriorated since shutting its doors in May.

