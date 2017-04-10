PICTURES: Easter market at Crowle

A special Easter Crowle market recently took place in the Market Square.

There was live entertainment from Nutty Norman which included a Punch and Judy show, a magic show and balloon making.

Gill Thompson, Hazel Wilson and Jenny Davey, pictured on the Tombola Stall. Picture: Marie Caley NEPB Easter MC 2

In the market hall there was a decorated egg competition with some great prizes to be won.

There was also free craft making for the children, with prizes for the best Easter bonnet and Easter card, and also a free bouncy castle.

Tea, coffee and biscuits were available throughout the morning.

The market takes place every second Saturday of the month. Visitors can expect to browse a number of different stalls.

Nutty Norman pictured with Isabelle Turner, eight, during the Easter Market at Crowle. Picture: Marie Caley NEPB Easter MC 5

On offer are Isle traders selling homemade savoury pies, cakes and preserves, fresh fish, locally brewed ales, cards, aloe vera, stationery and household goods, fruit and vegetables, shoes, plants and more. For more details phone 07783440453.

Isabelle Turner, eight, Molly Turner, 12, Emily Gravel, five and Megan Gravel, four, pictured taking part in the egg hunt. Picture: Marie Caley NEPB Easter MC 4