Pictures: Doncaster supermarket sealed off as police, fire and ambulance crews deal with incident

A Doncaster supermarket has been sealed off tonight as emergency crews deal with an incident.

The Spar store in Doncaster Road, Armthorpe has been taped off and fire crews have been seen entering the premises in breathing apparatus.

The cordoned off Spar store in Armthorpe. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

An ambulance and police officers are also at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that the closure may have been caused by a gas leak.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after another incident at a Spar supermarket in South Yorkshire.

Two raiders struck at the Spar shop in Bocking Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield at 9.40pm last night.

One of them is reported to have threatened staff with a knife, before prising the till open and taking cash before both fleeing the scene in a silver coloured vehicle.

The incident came after a similar raid on Sunday when two men entered a convenience store in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, fleeing the scene with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.